

CTV Regina





A Regina One Match drive for potential bone marrow donors has surpassed 1,900 cheek swabs, making it the largest drive in Canada.

The drive is in support of Vonn Chorneyko, an eight-year-old boy with Fanconi anemia. Chorneyko is in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant to manage his symptoms.

The previous record for swabs at an event was 1,100.

The drive is open to anyone between the ages of 17 and 35 interested in becoming a donor.

Chorneyko’s family had a goal of 2,000 swabs heading into Saturday's event.