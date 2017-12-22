

The Eagle Heart Centre wrapped up their Let’s Give project on Friday. Instead of physical goods, the organization asked people to donate experiences to help low income families in Regina create memories.

Some of the gifts donated include movie tickets, passes to the Saskatchewan Science Centre and restaurant gift cards.

“I don’t remember all the toys I got when I was little; I remember the memories of being with family and friends, so that's what I wanted to give to our families.” Delora Parisian from the Eagle Heart Centre said.

The families will be presented with their experiences on Christmas day.