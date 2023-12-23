Regina organization hopes for 'Christmas miracle' to become overnight shelter

Regina’s Carmichael Outreach says it’s hoping for a Christmas miracle. The organization needs government funding to become an overnight warming shelter in the Heritage neighbourhood.

Carmichael hopes the funding will come through for Christmas.

Hundreds of people packed the Carmichael Outreach dining hall for the annual Christmas dinner on Friday.

Carmichael provides services during the day to those in need in the Heritage neighbourhood. The organization is hoping that government funding would come through to stay open at night.

“Still hoping. Still hoping. Waiting. Hopefully it’ll be a Christmas miracle,” said Krysta Garner.

Dustin Allard was at Carmichael waiting for a Christmas miracle of his own, funding from social services so he can move into an apartment.

“Ten months of being homeless in Regina and asking about 1,000 places,” he said.

The call from social services approved his rent but not the damage deposit. Dustin doesn’t know whether the landlord will still allow him to move in.

“I don’t get to see my kid on Christmas because there’s no shelter in Regina for a man to take a child,” he said.

Carmichael Outreach was also left waiting and still hoping for the funding needed to become an overnight warming shelter.