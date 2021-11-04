Regina organizations in need of donations ahead of winter months

REGINA -

While a tent city in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood is overflowing with donations, other organizations in Regina are looking for items to help those in need.

On Wednesday, Camp Marjorie posted on social media that it can no longer take certain items like clothing, blankets and toiletries.

Carmicheal Outreach said those are some of the items it is in need of.

The organization said as temperatures start to drop, it is looking for winter jackets, boots and men’s items.

“Men’s clothing, razors, shaving cream and deodorant. A large portion of the homeless population, or near homeless population, in Regina are men so that’s a big part of the community we serve,” said Aurora Marinari, Carmicheal Outreach’s development coordinator.

These items go into a boutique for their members to take for free.

Marinari said Carmichael Outreach also works to house those experiencing homelessness and is working closely with Camp Marjorie to get those residents out of tents and into homes.

She said as they find homes for people, they need furniture and household items to fill them with.

“Think of all the things you would want in the holidays and just know that the people we serve also want those same things,” Marinari added.

The Regina Food Bank said it’s planning for another busy season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

John Bailey, Regina Food Bank CEO, said he is already seeing an increase in people needing help to fill their fridge.

“If we look at every person we serve in the community as a point of service, we will be at about 120,000 points of service this year,” Bailey said. “That can be every body that comes just once to people who come every two weeks as a part of their day to day life.”

The food bank said it’s always in need of non-perishable food items like pasta, soup and canned proteins.

Bailey said food donations go a long way, but a cash donation can sometimes go further, adding every dollar donated can provide three meals through the organization’s spending leverage.

For people who can’t afford to donate cash or items, one Regina organization is giving them another option.

Timeraiser YQR helps non-profit groups find volunteers.

It holds auctions where people bid volunteer hours instead of money on local art and other items.

“It’s not always run by money. We need the man power to be able to help and have these communities survive,” Kayla Brown, with Timeraiser YQR, said.

The organization is hosting an auction Thursday at the Artisian from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the door.

Residents looking to donate to the food bank or Carmichael Outreach are encouraged to contact them for drop-off details.