REGINA -- Regina parents are being asked to start keeping kids home as soon as possible, ahead of the closure of Saskatchewan schools.

Classes will be suspended across the province on March 20, but Regina Public and Regina Catholic Schools are suggesting parents and guardians begin to make child care plans, to try to get as many student out of schools sooner.

Schools will be open and transportation will be available for students until the end of the day Thursday.

Information for students that were scheduled to take exams and graduate this year will be released over the next few days.

Saskatchewan is up to seven cases of COVID-19 as of March 16.