The Regina Pat Canadians have officially unveiled a tribute to the team’s former captain Adam Herold – who was killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The Adam Herold Memorial Room will serve as a space for Pat Canadians players to use throughout the season, with tributes to Herold hung on the walls throughout the room.

“The Pat Canadians now have a players’ area, we have a therapy room, an equipment storage room and a coach’s office,” said Darrin McKechnie, the head coach of the Pat Canadians.

The unveiling happened alongside a four on four hockey tournament in Herold’s memory on Saturday.

It’s the follow up event to a memorial game held last year.

“We got to remember him,” McKechnie said. “He did so much for our program over his two years, he was a great kid, this is fantastic. A lot of the kids that are out here played with him and other guys are just catching up as Pat Canadians alumni.”

The tournament runs throughout the weekend.