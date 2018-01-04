

The Regina Pats have cancelled the two outdoor hockey games that are planned for the team’s Homecoming Weekend in February. The games will now be played inside at the Brandt Centre.

The Homecoming Weekend was supposed to feature two outdoor games at Mosaic Stadium on Family Day weekend, the All Star Celebrity Classic game, featuring 50 NHL greats and Hall of Famers on February 17 and a showdown between the Pats and the Moose Jaw Warriors on February 18.

Ticketholders for the Homecoming Weekend games will be given the first chance to buy tickets for the indoor games. The new tickets will go on sale on Saturday, January 6.

The team says poor ticket sales and the weather were factors in the decision to cancel the two outdoor games.

“Ticket sales were starting to get stagnant, and we got 6 weeks, and quite frankly we needed to sell another 10,000 tickets,” Stacey Cattell, the Pats Chief Operating Officer said. “We had a lot of people during the cold snap telling us; 'Hey we're going to wait and see,' and sometimes you need to listen to your fans.”

Tickets for the outdoor games started at $75 a person, price details for the indoor games are expected to be released on Thursday.