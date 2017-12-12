Regina Pats deliver teddy bears at Regina General Hospital
Regina Pats players deliver teddy bears to Regina's General Hospital on Dec. 12, 2017 (Gareth Dillistone / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 12:23PM CST
Players from the Regina Pats delivered teddy bears to the Regina General Hospital on Tuesday.
The bears were delivered to kids staying in the hospital over the holidays. Hundreds of stuffed toys were collected during the Teddy Bear Toss Night at the Brandt Centre last week.
“It’s awesome,” said Pats forward Matt Bradley. “This is my second time handing them out at a hospital. To see the smiles on the kid’s faces, it means the world to make their day or make their week.”
Some of the bears will also be delivered to children at the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre.