Players from the Regina Pats delivered teddy bears to the Regina General Hospital on Tuesday.

The bears were delivered to kids staying in the hospital over the holidays. Hundreds of stuffed toys were collected during the Teddy Bear Toss Night at the Brandt Centre last week.

“It’s awesome,” said Pats forward Matt Bradley. “This is my second time handing them out at a hospital. To see the smiles on the kid’s faces, it means the world to make their day or make their week.”

Some of the bears will also be delivered to children at the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre.