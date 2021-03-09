REGINA -- As the Regina Pats prepare to host other Canadian Western Hockey League players, the team hopes the rare circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic can work in their favour.

“The growth as a group is really important,” said Pats head coach Dave Struch. “Our young guys know that they are going to be becoming the leaders of this team in the future.”

In 2020, the Pats finished with a 21-34-6-2 record. Now, the team is preparing for a 24 game season in the Regina WHL hub. Regardless of how many wins or losses they accumulate, there won’t be any playoffs or a Memorial Cup National Championship.

The Pats only have seven days to prepare for their season opener against the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday.

“We did touch on a lot of stuff really quick just because we do have a short time,” Struch explained. “They all look like they were in good shape. We knew that fatigue and focus were going to come into play but we worked through all of that and we’re getting better every day.”

The players have expressed how quickly they’ve bonded in their Luther College dorm rooms, and that chemistry will continue to be a theme throughout the shortened season.

“The team bond for next year, growing and being able to fail and fix our mistakes will obviously help us a lot in the future,” said Ryker Evans, who is entering his third season with the Pats.

Last year’s first overall draft pick, Connor Bedard, will make his much anticipated debut with the Pats on Friday. The team is impressed with the 15-year-old’s maturity and his skills stand out.

“He’s definitely got a wicked shot. He’s definitely a guy in battle drills you’re always looking out for him with that skill set that he has, just the way he thinks the game,” Evans said.

Struch, who watched video of Bedard training in the fall with Swedish Junior Club team HV-71, agrees.

“The work ethic, the compete. Learning from playing against old guys and young guys, the way he handles himself around the team, I think all of that stuff factors into why he’s labelled as he is as a player,” Struch said.

Bedard was given exceptional player status to play the 2020-21 season as a 15-year-old, the first in WHL history.

“I don’t really know what to expect, haven’t played in the league yet, it’s mostly excitement but there are going to be some nerves, too,” Bedard said.

Besides spending two months training in Sweden, Bedard also practiced briefly with the BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors.

“On the ice, kind of just get used to it and hopefully we can win some games and take that momentum into next year,” Bedard said.

The Pats and Raiders play at 8 p.m. at the Brandt Centre on Friday.