Regina Pats mourn death of alumnus Brad Hornung

The Regina Pats are mourning the death of alumnus Brad Hornung.

The Regina product died Tuesday evening at the age of 52, surrounded by family and friends after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Hornung played two seasons with the Pats, from 1985 to 1987.

“This is a sad day for the hockey world, the WHL, the Regina Pats and the Hornung family,” Regina Pats vice-president of hockey operations, head coach and general manager John Paddock said in a release. “Brad set an example that was passed on to him by his dad and family that we as Regina Pats look to emulate.”

On March 1, 1987, Hornung’s playing career came to a premature end when he suffered a severe spinal cord injury following an on-ice collision, rendering him a quadriplegic.

After his playing days came to an end, Hornung had a full career as a scout, including stints with the Chicago Blackhawks and the NHL’s Central Scouting Service.

In 1988 the Western Hockey League created the Brad Hornung Trophy, which is awarded to the player who best displays many attributes of Hornung, including talent, desire and a sportsmanlike attitude.