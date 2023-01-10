Regina Pats on the lookout for forwards as WHL trade deadline looms

The clock is ticking for the Regina Pats with the Western Hockey League (WHL) trade deadline approaching on Tuesday.

“I don’t know for sure whether it will be busy or not, that depends on a couple of little things,” said John Paddock, the Regina Pats head coach and general manager, following the team’s game on Sunday.

“I don’t think there’s anything major on the horizon, but I think we’re in a position where we’d like to add a little depth throughout the team.”

On Saturday, the Pats announced they traded forward Easton Armstrong to the Winnipeg Ice for defenceman Omen Harmacy.

“It was tough to give up Army (Armstrong). I coached his dad 23 years ago and he’s a great kid. But I think it came down to it, you know, I’m on the look out for a forward or two with Tye [Spencer] and Shantzy [Zackary Shantz] out.”

Last week, the Pats dealt goaltender Matthew Kieper to the Kamloops Blazers. In exchange, the Pats received a fourth-round pick (via Edmonton) in the 2023 draft and a sixth-round pick in 2025.

“We had a built of a plan last spring. [Our other] goalies were challenged and they had good starts and actually beat out the fella we brought in,” Paddock said last week following the trade.

“Drew [Sim] took another step forward we feel and with Kelton Pyne we feel we have another good young goalie there. Kieps- he needed to play, he wanted to play, so it was sort of a mutual decision.”

The Pats will look to build around captain Connor Bedard in the hopes of making a playoff run. Paddock and Bedard have both shut down trade rumours and claim he will remain with the team for the remainder of his WHL career.

The Pats sit in fourth in the East Division with a 19-19-1-1 record and are barely holding onto a playoff spot right now.

“It’s a pretty tight race (right now). It’s obviously a competitive league like always,” said Bedard on the current standings.

The trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. CST on Tuesday. Paddock is scheduled to speak to the media after the deadline passes.

More details to come…