Regina

    • Regina Pats place long-time member Zach Stringer on waivers, add veteran defenceman

    A long-time member of the Regina Pats is no longer with the club as it was announced on Tuesday that 20-year-old forward Zach Stringer had been placed on waivers.

    The move came to make room for the acquisition of 20-year-old defenseman Carson Haynes, picked up off waivers from the Vancouver Giants.

    Stringer, spent the last two plus seasons with the Pats but was limited to 64 regular season games due to injuries.

    The Lethbridge product picked up three goals and an assist in a seven-game playoff series loss to the Saskatoon Blades last April.

    Haynes meanwhile comes to the Pats with 102 regular season games split between the Vancouver Giants and Tri City Americans.

    Pats play-by-play voice Dante De Caria said the team was looking to add another defenceman with Keagan Slaney and Kolten Bridgeman out with injuries.

    “They needed to add a veteran presence on the back end, Keagan Slaney is out week-to-week with an injury and same with Kolten Bridgeman both of those guys have logged some big minutes and played really well this season,” De Caria said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Saskatchewan.

    The Pats, who started the season 3-3-1-0 begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Calgary Hitmen.

    The Pats will then host Red Deer Friday night and Lethbridge on Saturday.

