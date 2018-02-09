

CTV Regina





The Regina Pats are gearing up to host NHL and WHL alumni and the Moose Jaw Warriors at the team’s Homecoming Weekend.

Tickets are 80 per cent sold and the organization says it’s not worried about selling the last 20 per cent in time for the big event over the Family Day weekend.

The All-Star weekend was originally scheduled to be outdoors at Mosaic Stadium to celebrate the Pats 100th anniversary. But, in January, the team announced it would be moving into the Brandt Centre due to concerns about ticket sales and cold weather.

The team says the move was the right call – and officials are no longer worried about selling all of their tickets.

“It’s really about celebrating 100 years of Pats hockey, so we’re really looking forward (to it),” said Phil Andrews with the Pats. “It’s going to be a great weekend celebrating hockey in the Queen City.”

The alumni will play on Feb. 17 and the Pats take on the Warriors on Feb. 18.