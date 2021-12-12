Regina Pats star Connor Bedard to represent Canada at World Juniors

Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard is included in Team Canada’s 25-player roster for the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.

Bedard is the lone 16-year-old to make Team Canada this year. The last 16-year-old to make the team was Connor McDavid in 2014.

Bedard was the first player to be granted exceptional status in Western Hockey League history which allowed him to enter the league one year early. He has scored 14 goals and 10 assists through the Pats’ first 24 games of the season.

This will not be Bedard’s first time representing his country. The North Vancouver product was tied for the scoring lead at the IIHF U-18 World Championships with 14 points in the Spring, helping Canada win gold at the tournament.

Moose Jaw Warriors captain and star defenceman Daemon Hunt was released after suffering an injury in Canada’s final training camp game. TSN Hockey insider Bob Mackenzie tweeted Sunday that Hunt would have likely made the team if it weren’t for a blocked shot on the final day of camp.

Here’s how the rest of Team Canada shapes up:

Forwards: Connor Bedard (Regina, WHL) Xavier Bourgault (Shawinigan, LHJMQ), Mavrik Bourque (Shawinigan, LHJMQ), Will Cuylle (Windsor, OHL), Elliot Desnoyers (Halifax, LHJMQ), Ridly Greig (Brandon, WHL), Dylan Guenther (Edmonton, WHL), Kent Johnson (U. of Michigan), Mason McTavish (Peterborough, OHL), Jake Neighbours (Edmonton, WHL), Cole Perfetti (Manitoba, AHL), Justin Sourdif (Vancouver, WHL), Logan Stankoven (Kamloops, WHL), Shane Wright (Kingston, OHL)

Defence: Lukas Cormier (Charlottetown, LHJMQ), Kaiden Guhle (Edmonton, WHL), Carson Lambos (Winnipeg, WHL), Ryan O’Rourke (Sault Ste. Marie, OHL), Owen Power (U. of Michigan), Donovan Sebrango (Grand Rapids, AHL), Ronan Seeley (Everett, WHL), Olen Zellweger (Everett, WHL)

Goaltenders: Brett Brochu (London, OHL), Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton, WHL), Dylan Garand (Kamloops, WHL)

Bedard and the rest of Team Canada will head to Banff, Alta., for a training camp that runs Dec. 14 to 19. Canada will play two pre-tournament games (Dec. 19 vs Switzerland and Dec. 20 vs Sweden) in Red Deer before heading to Edmonton to open tournament play.

Canada opens up tournament play on Dec. 26 against the Czech Republic.