Regina Pats star Connor Bedard to represent Canada at World Juniors

Connor Bedard skates during a practice at the Canadian World Junior Hockey Championships selection camp in Calgary, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh ) Connor Bedard skates during a practice at the Canadian World Junior Hockey Championships selection camp in Calgary, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh )

Regina Top Stories