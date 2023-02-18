Regina Pats superstar Connor Bedard scores 50th goal in 40 games

For the second time in two years, star centre for the Regina Pats, Connor Bedard, hit the impressive milestone of scoring 50 goals in a season.

While the Pats didn’t come out with the win in their Friday night matchup against the Prince Albert Raiders, Bedard passed an impressive benchmark, scoring his 50th goal in 40 games while also recording 100 points on the season.

Bedard is the first Pat to have back-to-back 50 goal seasons since Mike Sillinger, who scored 50 goals in three straight seasons from 1988 to 1991, the Pats said in their game recap.

Bedard currently leads the Western Hockey League in goals, points and shots on goal (265).

Since returning from the World Juniors in early January, he’s recorded 23 goals, 13 assists and 36 points in 12 games, the team explained.

The Pats fell to the Raiders during a hard fought contest in Prince Albert’s Art Hauser Centre on Feb. 17.

Bedard and company had a strong start, leading 3-1 at the end of the first period.

In the second, the Raiders fought hard and managed to tie the contest 4-4.

A single goal was not enough to save the Pats in the third period as the Raiders pulled ahead and didn’t look back to end the match 6-5.

Alexander Suzdalev, Tanner Howe, and Bedard all did their part for the cause, with Suzdalev and Bedard scoring two goals each while Howe knocked in one.

With Friday’s performance, Suzdalev now has 30 goals on the season.

In his last 12 games, Suzdalev racked up 9 goals and 12 assists for 21 points.

The Pats are set to host the Winnipeg Ice tonight at 7.pm. at the Brandt Centre.

The match marks the second installment in the Pats’ marathon run of six games in nine days.