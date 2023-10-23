Regina Pats' Temple to suit up for Canada in World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Regina Pats’ 16-year-old forward Cole Temple will put on the Team Canada jersey for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Prince Edward Island.

Temple, who will play for Team Canada White, was the Pats’ fifth overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Brandon, Man. product has four goals and two assists for the Pats so far this season.

In total, 14 WHL players will take part in the event that gets underway Nov. 2.

The Pats, who have started the season 7-5-1-0 and tied for second in the Eastern Conference will be back home Friday night to host Saskatoon following a three game road swing.

Friday night will also be the team's annual Cancer Awareness Night.