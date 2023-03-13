Regina pedestrian seriously injured by impaired driver, police say
A 41-year-old woman suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries after being struck by an impaired driver early Sunday morning, according to police.
A news release from Regina Police Service (RPS), said officers were called to the intersection of 5th Avenue and Garnet Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman from Regina was arrested for impaired driving causing bodily harm and was also charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and operating with over 80 mgs of alcohol.
The victim was taken to hospital by EMS.
The accused will make her first court appearance on March 28.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Extreme and unusual': Why did Flair have 4 of its planes seized this weekend?
In a move described by Flair as 'extreme and unusual,' a New York-based hedge fund seized four of the airline's planes over the weekend, resulting in a number of cancelled flights.
W5 | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
Canada chosen for first Volkswagen EV battery plant in North America
Volkswagen has announced it plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario. The European automaker announced Monday that the Volkswagen Group and its battery company PowerCo will establish its first overseas 'gigafactory' for battery cell manufacturing in St. Thomas, Ont., with the start of production planned for 2027.
Memorial University president apologizes, steps back amid Indigenous claims scrutiny
The president of Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador is apologizing for hurt she may have caused by claiming Indigenous ancestry.
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat discovered in hidden lead coffin
The remains of a Roman aristocrat have been unearthed by archaeologists in northern England. The skeleton of the unidentified woman, believed to be more than 1,000 years old, was found in a lead coffin in a hidden cemetery in the city of Leeds last year.
NEW | 4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast
Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.
FACT CHECK | E-petition calls for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum; but right 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Canadian Tire launches fee-based Triangle Rewards subscription program for $89/year
Canadian Tire Corp. is rolling out a new fee-based subscription program as part of its Triangle Rewards loyalty program.
Here's what you need to know about Parks Canada's new booking system as first campsites open
Prospective campers had their first chance to use Parks Canada’s new booking system on Monday as numerous provincial and national parks opened up their reservation slots for the spring and summer camping season.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police had nearly $1M more in cash than anticipated by the end of 2022
A year-end financial report from the Saskatoon Police Service shows it’s one city service not feeling the pinch of budgetary pressures.
-
New Canada parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
-
'Things are a little more expensive': Vendors at Saskatoon Homestyles event seeing rising input costs
As thousands of people walked through the doors of the Homestyles show at Praireland Park, inflation wasn’t far behind.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed renaming of Bishop Grandin reaches next hurdle
City Hall's Executive Policy Committee (EPC) is slated to make its decision on the renaming of several Winnipeg roadways that get their namesake from a bishop remembered as one of the architects of the residential school system.
-
New agreement to release Vital Statistics records on residential school deaths in Manitoba
A new agreement to release Manitoba records to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) will help the organization continue its research into Canada’s residential school system and the deaths of Indigenous children.
-
Man tried to break into apartment with intent to commit sexual assault: Brandon police
The Brandon Police Service arrested a man last week for allegedly attempting to break into an apartment in the city with the intent of committing sexual assault.
Calgary
-
Calgary looks to sell 3 sites at discount to non-profits for affordable housing
The City of Calgary is looking to sell three of its properties for less than market value as part of the ongoing effort to create more affordable housing in the city.
-
Overnight blaze severely damages provincial courthouse in Golden, B.C.
Fire crews are battling a fire at the courthouse in Golden, B.C. that has been burning for several hours.
-
Pet cat killed in Huntington Hills basement fire
Four people have been displaced following an early morning house fire that left one of their cats dead in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
1 year since death of notorious Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez
Police are expected to provide an update on the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, on Monday, one year after his death.
-
Pizza Hut worker in 'life-threatening' condition after Sunday shooting: police
A Woodcroft Pizza Hut employee is in hospital after being shot at work on Sunday.
-
Here's what you need to know about Parks Canada's new booking system as first campsites open
Prospective campers had their first chance to use Parks Canada’s new booking system on Monday as numerous provincial and national parks opened up their reservation slots for the spring and summer camping season.
Toronto
-
Millard, Smich bring appeals before Ontario's highest court in Bosma, Babcock murders
Ontario's highest court is set to hear appeals of the two men convicted of the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.
-
Drake, 21 Savage are going on tour together, but Toronto 'details to be announced'
Drake has announced a North American summer tour, and while he will be performing in his hometown Toronto, it is the only stop on the tour that does not have a confirmed date or venue.
-
Canada chosen for first Volkswagen EV battery plant in North America
Volkswagen has announced it plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario. The European automaker announced Monday that the Volkswagen Group and its battery company PowerCo will establish its first overseas 'gigafactory' for battery cell manufacturing in St. Thomas, Ont., with the start of production planned for 2027.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mother charged with second-degree murder in infant's death
An Ottawa mother is facing new charges, including second-degree murder, in relation to the death of a seven-week-old baby boy a year and a half ago.
-
Residents protest tree cutting near Tewin development in Ottawa's southeast end
Ottawa residents are speaking out against plans to cut down a large swath of trees in the rural southeast end of the city near the Tewin lands.
-
Carleton Ravens sweep basketball championships
The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams won the U Sports national championships on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
17-year-old novice driver fined $1K for speeding, parents' Mercedes-Benz impounded: Abbotsford police
An Abbotsford teenager is facing over $1,000 in fines after getting caught driving triple the speed limit early Monday.
-
Drake to start 'It's All a Blur' tour this summer with stops in Vancouver, Montreal
Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage.
-
South B.C. highway passes see more snow, Avalanche Canada urges caution as storm hits
The first day of spring is exactly one week away, but extreme winter conditions still persist on British Columbia's southern and southeastern mountain passes as snowfall warnings are posted for most routes.
Montreal
-
Quebec English-language college concerned courses will be cut due to Bill 96 implementation
English-speaking CEGEPs in Quebec may have to cut their language programs because of the province's new French-language law (Bill-96). The change will see students taking more French courses and leaving out other languages, which means language departments at English colleges such as Vanier College may be in jeopardy.
-
This 100-year-old is still taking classes at McGill University
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education. But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
-
Montreal physician set to retire says none of her 800 patients has found a new family doctor
Dr. Genevieve Dechene announced her retirement two years ago, but the Montreal physician says the health-care system is failing her 800 patients since none of them has been able to find a new family doctor.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast
Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.
-
BC Ferries launches first official app
BC Ferries has launched its own app, which it says is designed to make booking sailings simpler and faster.
-
Regional District of Nanaimo calls on province to help fund flooding risk research
The Regional District of Nanaimo is hoping to conduct further climate adaptation assessment, this time applying for a grant to look at risks related to coastal floodplains.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia says it will spend $1.6 billion on infrastructure in coming year
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says it will spend $1.62 billion on its capital plan in the coming year, the largest single-year infrastructure budget in the province's history.
-
Special weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of mid-week storm
Special weather statements are in effect across most of the Maritimes ahead of a late winter storm expected to hit the region mid-week.
-
N.S. family left frustrated after Flair Airlines cancellation
Several flights involving Flair Airlines were cancelled Saturday which impacted many passengers travelling for March break.
Northern Ontario
-
Careless disposal of smoking materials cause of North Bay weekend fire
The careless disposal of smoking materials caused a fire at a North Bay apartment over the weekend and the tenant has been charged with disabling the hardwired smoke alarm, officials say.
-
Man accused of drug trafficking found dead in suspicious northern Ont. fire
The man found dead at a suspicious structure fire at a log cabin in Huron Shores, east of Sault Ste. Marie, last month was previously arrested for impaired driving and drug trafficking, police say.
-
Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home
A 3-year-old girl found a loaded gun in a Texas home and accidentally shot her sister, killing the 4-year-old on Sunday, police said.
Kitchener
-
Young child dies after fire in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation
A young child has died after a fire at a camping trailer in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.
-
Apartment fire displaces dozens and closes road in Guelph
An apartment fire displaced dozens of residents and closed a road in downtown Guelph on Monday morning.
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by LRT train in Waterloo
A 49-year-old man has died following a collision involving an LRT train in Waterloo on Saturday night.