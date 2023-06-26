Regina pharmacy fined $16,100 after worker falls down staircase

Rubicon Health Solutions was hit with a total of $16,100 in fines after one of its workers was injured while walking down a staircase.

The pharmacy network pleaded guilty to one count of violating occupational health and safety regulations, which mandate that a staircase with five or more treads is equipped with a handrail.

The province says a worker was injured while descending a staircase at one of its Regina businesses on May 14, 2021.

The base fine totaled $11,500 with a surcharge of $4,600.

The company pleaded guilty to the charge in Regina provincial court on June 6.

Rubicon Health Solutions operates a total of 64 locations across Saskatchewan.