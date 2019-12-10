Regina police are looking to question this man about a voyeurism incident
Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 3:37PM CST
Police say they're looking for this man for questioning after a voyeurism incident last month (Supplied: Regina Police Service)
REGINA -- Regina police are looking to track down a man for questioning about a voyeurism incident last month.
Police say the incident happened on Nov. 16 at a business in the 5500 block of Rochdale Boulevard.
Anyone with information about the man pictured is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.