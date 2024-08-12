Regina police arrest 19-year-old woman after assault with bladed weapon

A 19-year-old Regina woman has been charged after allegedly striking someone in the head with a bladed weapon over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 11 just before 1 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Dewdney Avenue for the report of a weapons offence, a Regina police news release said.

Police learned that a victim had been struck in the head by a bladed weapon.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release.

While investigating, police received a suspect description. The information led officers to a home on the 2800 block of Dewdney Avenue where they discovered a woman matching the suspect description.

She was taken into custody without incident.

The 19-year-old accused is charged with one count of aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order.

She made her appearance on those charges Monday morning.