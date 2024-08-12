REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police arrest 19-year-old woman after assault with bladed weapon

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    Share

    A 19-year-old Regina woman has been charged after allegedly striking someone in the head with a bladed weapon over the weekend.

    On Sunday, Aug. 11 just before 1 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Dewdney Avenue for the report of a weapons offence, a Regina police news release said.

    Police learned that a victim had been struck in the head by a bladed weapon.

    The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release.

    While investigating, police received a suspect description. The information led officers to a home on the 2800 block of Dewdney Avenue where they discovered a woman matching the suspect description.

    She was taken into custody without incident.

    The 19-year-old accused is charged with one count of aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order.

    She made her appearance on those charges Monday morning.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Should King Charles make a public address on the anti-immigrant riots?

    Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News