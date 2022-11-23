Regina police arrest one following chase, collision and foot pursuit
A Regina man is facing multiple charges following a car chase, vehicle collision and foot pursuit.
At around 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 22, members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) attempted a traffic stop in the area of 8th Avenue and Elphinstone Street.
According to an RPS news release, the driver began to evade police and crashed into another vehicle a short time later.
The driver and lone occupant of the suspect vehicle fled the scene following the collision. The driver of the other vehicle did not sustain any serious injuries, RPS said.
RPS deployed a canine unit to the area and the suspect was tracked to the rooftop of a house on the 1400 block of Montague Street.
As an RPS officer climbed up to the roof, the suspect tried to jump onto a neighboring rooftop.
He ended up falling to the ground, RPS said.
Police arrested the suspect and found a bag of what is believed to be methamphetamine in his possession.
The suspect was taken to hospital after his arrest where he was found to have no serious injuries. He was discharged into police custody.
A 27-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges including flight from a police officer, failure to stop after an accident and possession of a scheduled substance.
The accused also faced several existing warrants according to RPS.
These warrants included vehicle theft, dangerous driving, possession of stolen property and credit card possession.
The accused made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Nov. 23.
