Regina police ask for help in search for 5 stolen wheelchairs

The Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association and the Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking for the public’s help after multiple wheelchairs and related sports equipment were stolen earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, a staff member with the association discovered multiple pieces of equipment missing from a trailer after noticing the door was open with a broken lock and latch, according to a police news release.

Five sports wheelchairs, 12 rugby balls, 12 basketballs, 12 hockey sticks, and two bags were among the missing items, police said, and are specialized equipment for athletes with disabilities.

The trailer was located in the parking lot in the 500 block of Park Street and police say the break-in happened sometime between Sunday and Tuesday.

