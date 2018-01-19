

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service has asked for an independent investigation into the death of a 34-year-old man.

Officers were called to a home on Pasqua Street around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday after reports from other emergency services about a man in medical distress. EMS and police gave the man emergency first-aid treatment. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Since police had care and control of the man before he died, they have asked the ministry of justice to conduct an independent investigation into the death.

The investigation will be carried out by the Office of the Chief Coroner, with a review by the ministry of justice.