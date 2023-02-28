Regina police ask for public's help in taxi driver robbery investigation

Regina police are asking for help in an investigation into a robbery of a taxi driver.

According to a news release, on Feb. 26 at around 5:30 p.m., officers were sent to a business on the 2800 block of Avonhurst Drive for a report of a robbery in progress.

Police learned that a taxi driver had picked up two passengers, a man and a woman, from the 2800 block of Avonhurst Drive and was directed to drive to the 400 block of Retallack Street.

The driver said that he was told to park in an alley and alleged that the man revealed a gun and stole personal items from him.

Suspect descriptions are not available at this time, police explained.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is encouraged to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.