Regina police asking for public's help in robbery investigation

Regina police are asking the public for help in a robbery investigation.

On Tuesday, officers received a report that a woman was assaulted and robbed in the 2300 block of 12th Avenue, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said a woman was standing outside sometime between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. when she was approached by another woman who demanded items from the victim, assaulted her, and took her personal items.

The suspect is described as a woman who is between 25 and 30 years old, around five foot five with a "heavy build," police said. She is also said to have been wearing a black sweater and black leggings with black hair tied in a bun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.