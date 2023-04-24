Regina police begin targeted traffic enforcement near Chuka Boulevard

A member of the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Traffic Unit took to Twitter to tell the public that targeted traffic enforcement is coming to southeast Regina.

Cst. Jim Monaghan of the RPS Traffic Unit sent out a PSA on Monday afternoon, letting residents know that police were aware of “issues” surrounding activities around the strip mall located on the 3700 block of Chuka Boulevard.

“[Attention]; Regina Parents; RPS traffic teams are aware of Chuka Blvd strip mall issues (usually youths) and have already begun enforcement a couple nights ago,” Monaghan said in the tweet.

“P.S. [Message] for parents as a lot of [vehicles] appear to be registered to mom or dad.”

Renewed traffic enforcement for the Greens on Gardiner area of the city is nothing new.

According to the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), Regina police conducted a project to target noisy vehicles and street racing in the area last April.

On the night of April 27, 2022, RPS officers laid 16 charges against drivers in the area.

A total of 5 vehicles were ticketed for defects, 14 warnings were issued, several warrants were executed and a vehicle was impounded due to the driver being suspended.

“We will keep these projects up as long as there continues to be a problem with noise in the area,” Regina police said at the time.