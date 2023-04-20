Regina police boost presence at high school after online threat

Regina police staffed a high school with additional school resource officers following an online threat.

The officers were on-site at Sheldon Williams Collegiate Thursday, in response to the threat which was made on Wednesday, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.

RPS said the threat was made toward those who attended and work at the school.

Investigators in the tech crimes unit worked overnight and throughout today to assess the credibility of the threats, RPS said.

The threats were found to be unsubstantiated.

The additional officers remained on site for the duration of the school day as a precaution, RPS said.