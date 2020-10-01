REGINA -- A 30-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection to a drug trafficking investigation in Regina.

Regina police said on Thursday the Regina Drug Unit completed an investigation on Sept. 29 in the 4700 block of 4 Avenue.

With the assistance of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, officers completed search warrants, finding powder cocaine and methamphetamine.

The man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

The man was released and will appear in court on Nov. 11.