REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is investigating two cases of online extortion that occurred in recent weeks.

The police service said that in both cases, the victims were messaged by a stranger who added them on Facebook. The victims were then invited to a video chat where they were encouraged to expose themselves on camera.

Following the encounters, both victims were told the communication had been recorded, and that the content would be shared with their friends and families if they did not send money to the perpetrator.

In both these cases, the victims did transfer the funds before filing a police report. RPS said that fraud investigations are complicated and likely won’t result in the return of the money to the victims.

Here are some tips to protect yourself from online extortion:

If someone you meet online quickly becomes personal or sexual, this is a concern.

If something doesn’t feel right, trust your intuition. If it feels wrong, it probably is.

It is an extreme risk to engage in sexual activity online. It is easy to lose control of the situation, and who can view the content.

If someone is pressuring you online, stop replying and block them. Tell someone you trust.

Do not send money to strangers.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of online extortion, you can file a report with police at 306-777-6500.