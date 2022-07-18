Regina police charge 14-year-old boy in connection to homicide

A third person has been charged in connection to Regina’s sixth homicide of 2022, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.

The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is currently charged with first-degree murder, failure to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with a condition.

The accused made his first court appearance in Youth Court on July 15.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls on June 29. around 2:20 a.m.

The calls brought officers to the 1200 block of Rae Street where they discovered the body of a 14-year-old boy in an alley and an injured 32-year-old woman.

Police have also charged two other male youths in connection with the death.