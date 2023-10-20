Regina

    • Regina police charge 18-year-old for involvement in incident that put 2 schools into 'secure the building mode'

    An 18-year-old Regina man has been charged for his alleged involvement in an incident near Balfour Collegiate on Thursday that resulted in the high-school and Glen Elm Community School entering "secure the building mode."

    Regina police were called to the 1200 block of College Avenue Around 1:15 Thursday afternoon after a report that a man revealed a gun to a student before fleeing the scene, a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release said.

    Further investigation then led police to a home on the 1500 block of Bond Street where the 18-year-old suspect was arrested around 3:30 p.m. after exiting the home, RPS said.

    As a result, the suspect was charged with assault with a weapon, RPS said a firearm has not been recovered.

    "Secure the building modes" at both schools was lifted once the suspect was in custody, RPS said.

    The accused made his first court appearance Friday morning.

