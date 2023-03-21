Regina police charge man after indecent act in front of woman, child
A Regina man is facing charges after allegedly performing an indecent act on Monday.
Police were called to the 800 block of Grace Street around 12:35 p.m. for a report of a man who was seen masturbating in front of a woman and her child, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Police arrived and arrested a 31-year-old Regina man.
He has been charged with indecent exposure to a person under 16 and indecent act.
The accused will make his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm a Canadian': MP named in foreign interference report speaks out, refutes claims
The Liberal MP who allegedly benefitted from Chinese election interference is speaking out against the report, categorically stating the foreign government did not help him in his nomination campaign.
'A very, very difficult odour': Senate adjourns early after foul smell in the building disrupts proceedings
The Senate adjourned early on Tuesday afternoon after a foul smell in the building caused headaches in the chamber and disrupted proceedings.
Nordstrom liquidation sales underwhelm Canadians as most items marked down 5 per cent
The first day of Nordstrom's liquidation sale began on Tuesday, but some shoppers walked away underwhelmed, as most items were only marked down five per cent.
Second body recovered from Old Montreal building destroyed by fire
Montreal police confirmed Tuesday evening that a second body has been recovered from the building in Old Montreal that was destroyed by a fire last week.
Trump's potential indictment caps decades of legal scrutiny
For 40 years, former President Donald Trump has navigated countless legal investigations without ever facing criminal charges. That record may soon come to an end.
Via Rail apologizes after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa train station
Via Rail is apologizing after a Muslim man was told he couldn't pray at the Ottawa train station.
These foods cost more in Canada, despite inflation rate slowdown
Overall inflation in Canada is cooling, according to just-released data, but the trend is not being reflected at grocery stores, where prices for some items continue to grow.
Ontario man fails driving test, almost hits 4 people with vehicle before doing burnouts in parking lot: police
Police in Guelph, Ont. have charged a man who they say failed a driving test before driving off and nearly hitting four people with his vehicle and then deciding to do burnouts in a parking lot.
Trudeau's top aide Telford to testify, amid Hill drama over foreign interference
After weeks of resistance, and ahead of a vote that could have compelled it to happen, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office announced Tuesday that his chief of staff Katie Telford will testify about foreign election interference, before a committee that has been studying the issue for months.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. doctor charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend
A Nipawin doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to criminally harassing his ex-girlfriend.
-
Sask. RCMP warn of man at 'high risk' to breach youth-related release conditions
Saskatchewan RCMP say a 45-year-old man in the Maidstone area is "at high risk to breach conditions involving youth."
-
Risk of snow melt flooding in Sask. currently low: Water Security Agency
As of Feb. 1, the chance of snow melt flooding in Saskatchewan is low, according to the Water Security Agency (WSA).
Winnipeg
-
'Full, full, full': parents left frustrated over lack of swimming lesson spots
Frustrated and left with few options – that's how many Winnipeg parents were feeling Tuesday after they couldn't get their kids into swimming lessons.
-
'Everything was lost': Manitoba business owner victim of Instagram hack
A Winnipeg business owner is reminding others to be careful online after her social media accounts were hacked over the weekend.
-
Nurses working in sexual assault program have resigned
Several nurses working in a department at a Winnipeg hospital that provides examinations for victims of sexual assault have resigned for their positions, leaving the department short-staffed.
Calgary
-
Protest takes fight over Calgary school's name to the school board's steps
Students and community members will gather in protest outside the Calgary Board of Education Centre Tuesday morning, calling for the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald name from a northwest junior high school.
-
City of Calgary seeing three times as many potholes this year
The City of Calgary says potholes are everywhere and crews are busy trying to keep up with demand to fill them.
-
B.C. child welfare official testifies at inquiry into teen's death in Calgary
A 15-year-old boy who died in Calgary weighing just 37 pounds was also near death in a British Columbia hospital about a decade earlier, a child welfare official from that province testified at the teen's fatality inquiry.
Edmonton
-
Latest Lucy examination reveals a uterine tumour, fails to explain breathing issue or unanimously advise relocation
Edmonton Valley Zoo is making improvements to Lucy the elephant's enclosure and routine to accommodate her for the long term after international experts did not agree she was fit to be relocated.
-
Fallen Edmonton police officers moved to funeral home in procession
A procession took constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan from the medical examiner's office to Serenity Funeral Home at around noon.
-
'Best week of my life': Why new Oiler Nick Bjugstad loves Edmonton and its gigantic mall so much
Hockey, snow and big shopping malls are some of his favourite things so Nick Bjugstad was gushing Tuesday when talking about his new home in the Alberta capital.
Toronto
-
Ontario couple en route to India forced to turn back due to document issue
An Ontario couple's trip to India was cut short over an issue with their visa documents.
-
Two men arrested in deadly Fairview Mall parking lot shooting
Police have arrested two men following a triple shooting at a popular Toronto mall that left one person dead Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
Ottawa
-
Via Rail apologizes after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa train station
Via Rail is apologizing after a Muslim man was told he couldn't pray at the Ottawa train station.
-
Nasty smell in Senate chambers causes early adjournment
A pungent odour prompted a sitting of Canadian Senators to adjourn early Tuesday afternoon.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Freezing rain possible this week
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa warning of the possibility of freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Facebook Marketplace scammer asking for deposits, taking off with the cash, Vancouver business owner warns
The owner of a vintage furniture store in Vancouver’s Chinatown is warning about a Facebook Marketplace scammer who’s asking buyers for deposits and taking off with the cash.
-
‘It felt so surreal’: 18-year-old speaks out after being kicked out of SZA concert in Vancouver
An 18-year-old who got kicked out of the SZA concert in Vancouver on Sunday is pushing back against claims by Rogers Arena that he was removed after being repeatedly asked to stop dancing in the aisles.
-
Fears that 'foreign interference' investigations could stoke anti-Asian sentiment
Concerns are being raised that a probe into potential interference by China in Canadian elections could lead to more anti-Asian racism.
Montreal
-
Second body recovered from Old Montreal building destroyed by fire
Montreal police confirmed Tuesday evening that a second body has been recovered from the building in Old Montreal that was destroyed by a fire last week.
-
Quebec budget: Income tax cuts and big drop in economic growth
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard on Tuesday kept his party's election promise to cut income taxes, as he projected economic growth to drop dramatically in 2023.
-
'Bricks versus bodies': Father agonizes over pace of recovery efforts in old Montreal fire
As the search for victims of a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal stretched into its fifth day on Tuesday, friends and family members are getting frustrated with the pace of the investigation and lack of answers.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. mother who sexually assaulted 15-year-old boy wins reduced sentence on appeal
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has reduced the prison sentence of a Greater Victoria mother who was found guilty of luring and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
-
Man who allegedly held knife to person's throat arrested after string of robberies in Victoria
Victoria police say they arrested a man suspected of robbing and injuring several people with a knife in the downtown area last week.
-
'Courage, valour and ultimately sacrifice': Langford Fire Rescue honours 30-year member Lance Caven
Langford Fire Rescue is in mourning. Flags outside the hall are at half-mast as the department honours Assistant Chief Lance Caven, who died Sunday after an 18-month battle with cancer.
Atlantic
-
Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
RCMP on scene of barricaded man in Nova Scotia's Antigonish County
The RCMP is on scene of a barricaded man in a home in Lower South River, N.S., and are asking the public to avoid the area.
-
'Violence is a workplace hazard for teachers': Parents, expert concerned about rising violence in N.S. schools
The stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., is hitting many parents hard.
Northern Ontario
-
Worst place in Canada for bed bugs has been revealed
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Doug Ford sports new look after miscommunication with barber at Walmart
Doug Ford said a misunderstanding with a barber led to the shortest haircut he's ever had.
Kitchener
-
'I was so concerned': Officer who fatally shot Beau Baker testifies at inquest
The second day of the inquest into a fatal police shooting saw a number of people who knew 20-year-old Beau Baker leading up to his death testify, including with the police officer who shot him.
-
Plan to demolish affordable units for funeral home expansion draws criticism
One Kitchener city councillor described a decision from Tuesday night’s meeting as one of the hardest he has had to make in his 12 years at city hall.
-
Two officers injured, 232 charges laid by WRPS during Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day weekend
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says its officers laid 232 charges and arrested 18 people in connection to the large St. Patrick’s Day street party in Waterloo’s university district.