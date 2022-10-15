Regina police charge man with assault in stabbing incident

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to an incident that ended with one man injured and another arrested.

At around 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 13, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Pasqua Street for a report of an injured man, according to an RPS news release.

When police arrived, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to hospital by EMS where his injuries were treated.

An RPS investigation led police to a home on the 800 block of Princess Street where officers determined the stabbing occurred.

The investigation led to RPS identifying a suspect, who was taken into custody and charged.

A 23-year-old man is facing one charge of assault with a weapon.

The accused was released on conditions and is set to make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Nov. 30.