REGINA -- A second person has been charged in connection to a murder of a man earlier this week.

Regina Police said on Thursday it has charged forty year-old Joshua Louis Larose with second degree murder, two counts of assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

Officers have also charged Ryan George Chevrier with second degree murder, according to a news release.

The charges stem from an incident on Monday when officers found the deceased victim, Mathew Joseph Bossenberry, in the 1200 block of Cameron Street.

Further investigation led police to locate and arrest Chevrier and Larose.

Both men appeared in court on Wednesday.

This is Regina’s 10th homicide this year.