

CTV Regina





For the second time in a week, Regina police Chief Evan Bray has issued a warning to medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Bray made it clear that police are about to do something. Bray told reporters he wanted to be sure that no dispensary can say it didn’t get fair warning. It’s a courtesy that police hope will encourage dispensaries to shut down on their own.

This update comes a week after Bray warned the shops that some sort of action was coming when speaking in front of the Regina Chamber of Commerce.

Since then, several dispensaries in Regina have already closed their doors. Others are digging in their heels, saying it isn’t fair that police are changing their policy after allowing them to operate for years.

“We do a lot of drug investigations. I can’t remember one where we’ve given people a heads up that we’re going to be potentially laying charges,” Bray told reporters on Wednesday. “So, we are doing due diligence.”

Bray said the dispensaries have been given plenty of warning that charges and arrests are coming. He didn’t give a timeline, but said it would be “in the next short while.”

With files from CTV Regina's Dale Hunter