Regina police chief stands firm: Camp at city hall 'exploiting' homelessness

Regina’s Chief of Police says he stands by his comments made last week about a homeless encampment set up in front of city hall.

Last week Evan Bray said he felt the encampment’s location was being used to exploit the issue of homelessness in the city.

Bray said at the time he felt that having people camping in front of city hall was more about exploiting people experiencing homelessness than it was trying to help them.

“I will forever stand behind trying to help those that find themselves disadvantaged in the city especially those that are without a home,” Bray said during an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday.

“The frustrating thing for me and what you heard me talk about last week is people that use this as an opportunity to plunk them down in front of city hall.”

The encampment has been receiving donations from residents and local businesses.

Bray said at the end of the day, there is many organizations that will accept donations of supplies like water and blankets to help those in need.

“But when you put them in front of city hall it’s really only for one purpose and that’s to try and make [the issue] political and those types of things. I said it last week and I’ll say it again, this is not an issue that city hall alone can fix,” Bray said.

He also acknowledged that the city has been working diligently to prioritize the issue.

“The good work continues and I appreciate the volunteers and everyone who comes out to help, I do get frustrated with what I call activists that are exploiting a situation.

More to come…

-- With files from David Prisciak.