    • Regina Police close part of Victoria Avenue following crash

    Regina police say east and westbound traffic is blocked Wednesday afternoon at Victoria Avenue and Tower Road. (DavidPrisciak/CTVNews) Regina police say east and westbound traffic is blocked Wednesday afternoon at Victoria Avenue and Tower Road. (DavidPrisciak/CTVNews)
    East and west-bound traffic is currently blocked in east Regina following a two-vehicle collision at Victoria Avenue and Tower Road, Regina police said Wednesday afternoon.

    Regina police posted on its X account (formerly Twitter) shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

    Police said they are asking people to avoid the area.

    A CTV News reporter at the site of the collision noted five Regina police vehicles on the scene and a considerable backlog of traffic in the area Wednesday afternoon at 1:30.

    Police noted that the side service road north of Victoria venue remains accessible.

    No other details are available at this time.

    -- This is a developing story. More details to come.

    -- With files from David Prisciak.

