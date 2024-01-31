Regina Police close part of Victoria Avenue following crash

East and west-bound traffic is currently blocked in east Regina following a two-vehicle collision at Victoria Avenue and Tower Road, Regina police said Wednesday afternoon.

Regina police posted on its X account (formerly Twitter) shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they are asking people to avoid the area.

A CTV News reporter at the site of the collision noted five Regina police vehicles on the scene and a considerable backlog of traffic in the area Wednesday afternoon at 1:30.

Police noted that the side service road north of Victoria venue remains accessible.

No other details are available at this time.

-- This is a developing story. More details to come.

-- With files from David Prisciak.