Regina

    • Regina police close portion of Sask. Drive following serious collision involving pedestrian

    Police on scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Saskatchewan Drive on Oct. 22, 2023. (Donovan Maess/CTV News) Police on scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Saskatchewan Drive on Oct. 22, 2023. (Donovan Maess/CTV News)

    Regina police have closed a portion of Saskatchewan Drive following a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian Sunday night.

    As of 7:50 p.m., officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were said to be at the scene of the incident on Saskatchewan Drive between Angus Street and Robinson Street.

    Traffic in both directions is affected by the closure.

    According to police, traffic was closed to the area in order to preserve potential evidence.

    No other details surrounding the collision were made available.

    (Donovan Maess/CTV News)

    Regina Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News