Regina police close portion of Sask. Drive following serious collision involving pedestrian

Regina police have closed a portion of Saskatchewan Drive following a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian Sunday night.

As of 7:50 p.m., officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were said to be at the scene of the incident on Saskatchewan Drive between Angus Street and Robinson Street.

Traffic in both directions is affected by the closure.

According to police, traffic was closed to the area in order to preserve potential evidence.

No other details surrounding the collision were made available.

(Donovan Maess/CTV News)