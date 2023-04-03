Regina police close roads near school for investigation, no threat to students

Investigation into a stolen vehicle closed the area around WH Ford elementary school on Monday.

The stolen vehicle was travelling in the area of the 400 block of Rink Avenue, according to a statement from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The school was notified of police activity in the area and the road was closed to pedestrians and traffic.

The suspect is in custody and there is no threat to public safety, according to RPS.

The investigation is ongoing.