Regina police conduct operation in north central neighbourhood

Residents were asked to stay away from a section of the North Central neighbourhood as officers conducted a police operation in the area.

At around 9 p.m. on April 21, Regina police announced that an operation was taking place on the 1200 block of Retallack Street.

“Motorists and pedestrians are asked to choose another route, those in the area are advised to shelter in place,” a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release said.

Several hours later, at 10:22 p.m., RPS announced that the operation had concluded and that the public could resume their activities as per usual.

No additional information regarding arrests, charges or any other operational details were provided by RPS.