Regina police conducting special teams training at Mosaic Stadium

The Regina Police Service (RPS) will be conducting special training for its SWAT unit at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday.

The training will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., a release said.

RPS said the public may hear loud noises throughout the day, including what sounds like gunfire.

There will also be signage posted in the area during the training.

RPS said the training will not impact any other events scheduled for May 5 at Mosaic Stadium.