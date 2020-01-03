A Regina Police Service member issued a ticket to a driver who was asleep behind the wheel on Ring Road.

According to a Tweet shared by Const. Mike Seel, he was stopped behind a train. When the train was clear and the arms lifted, the lane didn’t move.

“Pull beside vehicle stopped first in line. Driver is sleeping. Wake him up by turning my lights and sirens on. Driver issued $280 drive without due care and attention ticket,” the Tweet said.

Stopped at a train. Train passes, arms lift, lights stop flashing but our lane doesn't move. Pull beside vehicle stopped first in line. Driver is sleeping. Wake him up by turning my lights and sirens on. Driver issued $280 drive without due care and attention ticket.@reginapolice pic.twitter.com/ErGbQcusSw — Cst Mike Hawkeye Seel (@RPSTrafficUnit) January 3, 2020

“Ok so it's quite scary how many people think this is ok and the ticket was too harsh. If he had passed out from drugs or alcohol, should he be given a break since he wasn't moving?” Seel said, following up on his previous tweet.