Regina police, coroner investigating death of young person

The Regina Police Service and the coroners service are investigating after a young person was found dead at a home early Monday morning.

Police said officers were sent to a home in the 1200 block of Rae Street for a weapons offence just after 2 a.m. Monday.

According to RPS, the body of a female young person was found outside the home. Officers also found an injured male, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said no other details are available right now. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.