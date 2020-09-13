Advertisement
Regina police, Coroners Service on scene at Wascana Lake
Published Sunday, September 13, 2020 1:43PM CST
Multiple Regina police officers and a member with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service were at Wascana Park on Sunday to investigate an incident.
REGINA -- Multiple Regina police officers and a member with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service were at Wascana Park on Sunday to investigate an incident.
Officers were seen inspecting the water Sunday afternoon near the boat launch. A transport crew attended the scene with a stretcher, according to a CTV News reporter on scene.
CTV News has reached out to Regina police for comment.