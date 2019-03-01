The Regina Police’s Underwater Investigation and Recovery Team spent this week training at Lovering Lake near Chamberlain.

The officers dive in bodies of water in Regina and the surrounding area for evidence collection and investigative purposes.

"We've done recovery for multiple vehicles that have ended up in the lake for one reason or another; typically a stolen vehicle,” said Const. Kevin Bowes. “We've also been tasked with on, unfortunately, several occasions to retrieve deceased people that have drowned in the lake."

Every year the Regina police dive team conducts training at Lovering Lake so all of their dive team members are certified. The lake has certain items below the surface like a BBQ and a toilet that people have put in the lake. There is also a car in the lake that police officers sunk for training purposes. Even though this week was about training, it’s still a risky operation.

"In the event that we did have an entanglement situation that wasn't planned, for us to dispatch our stand by diver he is going to have some visibility and knowledge of the area we're diving in to assist in that recovery of the diver," said Bowes.

The divers are trained in surface air and scuba diving. They said this training is essential to ensure that when they are called to into duty they're ready.

"This is more dangerous than my regular patrol job,” said Const. Anthony Rodier. “The team work is really important because you have to ensure, there's so many dangers down there, which you have to know that everybody on the surface is in their position."

This week the team has had some of the worst weather they've ever trained in, but it’s easier than training on a hot summer day.

"In the summer months when it's plus-40 it's actually a lot more uncomfortable when I'm in my suit,” said Rodier. “You get in the suit and everything is sealed, it's a black suit in the sun so you get extremely hot. Days like this when I'm in my suit I'm not actually cold. I'm very comfortable."