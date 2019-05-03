

CTV Regina





Regina police have charged four people after two investigations into illegal drug trafficking.

The Regina Police Service Drug Unit with the Regina Special Weapons and Tactics Team completed two separate investigations on Thursday, when two high-risk search warrants were executed. One happened in the 300 block of McIntyre St. and the other in the 1300 block of Athol St.

On Mcintyre St., police charged 39-year-old Tommy Dykes and 30-year-old Rita Mohrbutter, jointly with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Following the warrant on Athol St., 31-year-old Devon Ponace and 28-year-old Sydney Carter were jointly charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

All four accused appeared in court this morning.