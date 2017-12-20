

CTV Regina





Regina police have extended rewards for information about two cold cases to the end of 2018.

Police are currently offering $50,000 rewards for any information about the missing person case of Tamra Keepness and a triple homicide on Oakview Drive in 2010.

Keepness has been missing since July 13, 2004. There was originally a $25,000 reward for information about her disappearance. In July 2014, it was increased $50,000.

On August 6, 2010, the bodies of Gray Nay Htoo, Maw Maw Htoo and Seven June Htoo were found in their home in a housing complex on Oakview Drive. The victims were Karen refugees from a Thailand refugee camp who had lived in Regina for around two years.

Regina police announced they would reserve money for the rewards in their 2018 budget at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.