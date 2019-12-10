REGINA -- Regina police are advising the public that a police officer fired a gun at a dog Monday night.

According to a release, just before 9 p.m. police were dispatched to the 500 block of Victoria Ave. while responding to a 911 call from a woman asking for help.

When officers arrived on scene, what police describe as an aggressive dog ran towards the two officers as they approached the back of the house.

The pair attempted to get back into a position of safety but the dog charged one of the officers, resulting in three shots being fired at the dog.

The dog retreated and its owner came outside to restrain the animal, securing it in a room inside the house. The dog was not injured and police were able to continue the investigation without further incident.