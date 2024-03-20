Regina police has investigated 5 separate 'emergency scams' in past 3 days

Five cases of “emergency scams” circulating the Queen City have been investigated over the past 72 hours, Regina police say.

In some cases, fraudsters posed as police officers and were given addresses by victims to pick up bond money, Regina police said in a post on X.

“No one will ever come to your house to pick up bond money and police officers do not do this,” the post said.

Police also mentioned the grandparent scam in their X post.

A grandparent receives a frantic phone call from a scammer posing as a grandchild who claims to have gotten into trouble and is in need of help.

The “grandchild” then tells the potential victim to not tell his or her parents before asking for thousands of dollars to post bail, repair a vehicle or pay hospital bills for someone hurt in an accident.