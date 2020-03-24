REGINA -- The Regina Police Service says it is continuing to engage with the public to ensure all are aware of the importance of public health’s order to self-isolate.

Les Parker with RPS told CTV News that it’s tough to say how many calls have come in regarding the order to self-isolate.

Police in Regina have not made any arrests or laid any charges. Parker said the service is taking more of a community approach to the issue.

According to Parker, those in violation of the order have been receptive to officers, and the services main concern is ensuring that the public understands what the order means and why it’s important.

Parker said employees from the front desk and other parts of the station are helping to manage the reports coming in about self-solation, since that area has now closed to the public.

On Monday, Saskatchewan RCMP said it had not made any arrests regarding the order.